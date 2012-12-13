Russia says Syrian opposition could defeat government - agencies

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - An opposition victory in Syria cannot be ruled out and Russia is working on plans to evacuate its citizens from the Middle Eastern nation if necessary, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin’s special envoy for Middle East affairs as saying on Thursday.

“One must look the facts in the face ... the regime and government in Syria is losing control of more and more territory,” state-run RIA quoted the envoy, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, as saying. “Unfortunately, the victory of the Syrian opposition cannot be ruled out.”