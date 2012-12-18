Russia sends warships for possible Syria evacuation - agency

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia has sent warships to the Mediterranean Sea in case it has to evacuate Russian citizens from Syria, Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed naval source as saying on Tuesday.

A group of two assault ships, a tanker and an escort vessel left a Baltic port on Monday, the source said.

“They are heading to the Syrian coast to assist in a possible evacuation of Russian citizens ... Preparations for the deployment were carried out in a hurry and were heavily classified,” the source was quoted as saying.

The report could not immediately be confirmed independently.