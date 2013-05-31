Kremlin aide says Russia will fulfil Syria arms contracts

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - A senior Kremlin aide defended Moscow’s right to deliver weapons to the Syrian government on Friday and said an EU decision to let an arms embargo lapse would hurt efforts to organise peace talks.

Yuri Ushakov, President Vladimir Putin’s aide on foreign policy, said the EU’s decision was “not conducive to preparations for such an important international event” and that Russia would fulfil its arms contracts with the Syrian government, despite Western criticism. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Elizabeth Piper)