Russia still suspects Syria attack was a "provocation-Lavrov

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia still suspects an Aug. 21 poison gas attack in Syria was a provocation by rebel forces and says a report by U.N. inspectors does not answer all of its questions about the attack, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking following talks with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius a day after U.N. inspectors confirmed the use of the nerve agent sarin, Lavrov took a different view to France ad other Western states which blame Syrian government forces for the attack.