Putin, Rouhani oppose chemical arms, military intervention in Syria
#Basic Materials
August 28, 2013 / 7:07 PM / in 4 years

Putin, Rouhani oppose chemical arms, military intervention in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and signalled their shared opposition to military intervention in Syria war, the Kremlin said after the leaders spoke by phone.

“Both sides consider the use of chemical weapons by anyone intolerable,” Putin’s press service said in a statement about the conversation on Wednesday, which it said Iran initiated.

“Taking into account the calls being voiced for external military intervention in the Syrian conflict, they also stressed the need to seek a path to a resolution through exclusively political and diplomatic means,” it said.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
