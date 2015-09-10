FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin declines comment on whether Russian troops engaged in combat in Syria
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 10, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin declines comment on whether Russian troops engaged in combat in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday declined to comment on whether Russian troops were engaged in combat in Syria, after sources in Lebanon told Reuters that Russian forces have begun participating in military operations there.

“The threat coming from Islamic State is evident... The only force capable of resisting it is the Syrian armed forces,” Peskov said, in reiterating Russian position that its long-time ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should be part of international efforts to combating the radical Islamic group.

Peskov said Putin would talk about Syria and IS when he delivers his speech at the U.N. General Assembly annual meeting due in New York later this month. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.