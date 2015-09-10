Kremlin declines comment on whether Russian troops engaged in combat in Syria

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday declined to comment on whether Russian troops were engaged in combat in Syria, after sources in Lebanon told Reuters that Russian forces have begun participating in military operations there.

“The threat coming from Islamic State is evident... The only force capable of resisting it is the Syrian armed forces,” Peskov said, in reiterating Russian position that its long-time ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should be part of international efforts to combating the radical Islamic group.

Peskov said Putin would talk about Syria and IS when he delivers his speech at the U.N. General Assembly annual meeting due in New York later this month. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Toby Chopra)