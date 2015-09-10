CORRECTED-Russia flying military equipment and aid to Syria - Lavrov

(Corrects to make clear Lavrov was not saying arms and humanitarian aid carried simultaneously on same flights)

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia flies both military equipment and humanitarian aid to Syria, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

The United States and some European countries have expressed growing concern over the cargo on flights from Russia to Syria.

Moscow has previously insisted in public that its flights to Syria are only humanitarian. Washington has put pressure on Greece and Bulgaria in recent days to deny Russia’s requests to use their airspace for its Syria flights. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)