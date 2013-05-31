FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia unlikely to ship S-300 missiles to Syria before autumn -Interfax
May 31, 2013

Russia unlikely to ship S-300 missiles to Syria before autumn -Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Moscow is unlikely to deliver a shipment of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to Syria before the autumn, an arms industry source told the Russian news agency Interfax on Friday.

The source also indicated the timing of the delivery of the arms, which has alarmed Western governments, would depend on the development of the situation in Syria.

The head of Russian aircraft maker MiG said separately that Russia was counting on providing Syria with 10 MiG-29 fighter planes, and was discussing details with a Syrian delegation, RIA news agency said. (Reporting By Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

