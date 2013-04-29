FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian passenger plane detours over Syria to avoid combat zone
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 29, 2013 / 7:46 PM / in 4 years

Russian passenger plane detours over Syria to avoid combat zone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Crew saw flashes on ground, plane changed air corridor

* No one injured, plane landed on time

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - A Russian charter plane flying over Syria made a detour on Monday to avoid any danger from ground fighting in the war-torn Middle East country, a tourism official was quoted as saying.

Nobody was hurt, Maya Lomnidze, a director at the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, was quoted as saying after media reported that the plane, en route from Egypt’s resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to Russia’s central-western city of Kazan, came under attack over Syria.

“According to our information, there was no firing whatsoever,” Lomnidze was quoted as saying by the Ekho Moskvy radio.

“While flying over this country, the crew saw flashes, considered this a potential threat and changed their air transit corridor,” she said.

Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website that the NORDWIND AIRLINES plane had 159 passengers on board and the Transport Ministry separately said the Airbus 320 landed in Kazan on time.

Russia is a long-standing arms supplier to Damascus and has been a staunch international protector of President Bashar al-Assad during more than two years of conflict in Syria, which has claimed more than 70,000 lives. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Michael Roddy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.