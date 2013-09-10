Syria chemical plan can only work if U.S. rejects force-Putin

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A Russian proposal for Syria to place its chemical weapons arsenal under international control will not succeed unless the United States and its allies reject the use of force against Damascus, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

The proposal “can work only if we hear that the American side and all those who support the United States in this sense reject the use of force,” Putin said in televised remarks.

He said he hoped the plan “will be a good step toward a peaceful resulution of the crisis”.