MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he regretted Kofi Annan was leaving his role as international peace envoy for Syria and called a situation there “a tragedy”, Russian news agencies reported.

“Kofi Annan is a very respectable person, a brilliant diplomat and a very decent man, so it’s really a shame,” Putin said in London, according to Interfax. “But I hope that the international community’s efforts aimed at ending the violence will continue.”