MOSCOW Feb 3 The Russian embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was shelled on Thursday and Friday but no one was hurt, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said one of the shells hit the space between an office and residential housing, and another exploded 20 metres away from the entrance. Russia will continue its "uncompromising fight with terrorists in Syria", the ministry said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)