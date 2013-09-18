FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia signals opposition to tough resolution on Syria arms
September 18, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

Russia signals opposition to tough resolution on Syria arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that an initial U.N. Security Council resolution supporting a deal for Syria to scrap its chemical arms should be limited to that purpose, suggesting Moscow would oppose any threat of force at this stage.

Speaking in Damascus, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the resolution should support an expected decision by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons backing the U.S.-Russian deal “and nothing more than that”.

