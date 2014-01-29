Russia, U.S. to boost pressure on Syrian delegations in Geneva-RIA

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian and U.S. experts agreed on Wednesday to increase pressure on the Syrian government and opposition delegations to reach a compromise at talks in Geneva, state-run RIA news agency cited a diplomatic source as saying.

“We agreed that we need to first of all strengthen cooperation with each other and increase pressure so that (the sides) more actively work together and seek a compromise,” the source was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Ediing by Steve Gutterman)