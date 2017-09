U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov told Kerry that Turkey’s actions were a “gross violation” of an agreement between Moscow and Washington on air space safety over Syria, where the two countries are flying independent air campaigns.