Russia accuses United States of justifying terrorism in Syria

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States on Wednesday of justifying terrorism against the Syrian government and berated Western nations he said had not condemned attacks that killed top members of President Bashar al-Assad’s inner circle.

Referring to what he said were comments by U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland indicating such attacks were not surprising given the Syrian government’s conduct, Lavrov said, “This is a direct justification of terrorism.”