MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Saturday discussed by telephone the talks underway between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that they agreed to assess the talks at an international meeting in Munich on Feb. 11. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)