Kremlin declines comment on reported U.S. offer on Syria
July 14, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Kremlin declines comment on reported U.S. offer on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on a newspaper report that the United States is proposing increased cooperation and intelligence-sharing with Russia to identify and target Islamic State and al Qaeda operations in Syria.

The proposal was set out in a document published by the Washington Post. It will be presented by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a visit to Moscow on Thursday, the newspaper reported.

“Once we have received these proposals from the original source and not from a newspaper, then we will be able to say something,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

He said Kerry would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Thursday and with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov)

