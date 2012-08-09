FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels say pull back again in Aleppo district
August 9, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Syrian rebels say pull back again in Aleppo district

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Syrian rebels withdrew from parts of a strategic district of Aleppo on Thursday after fierce fighting with President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, a rebel commander said.

“There have been some withdrawals of Free Syrian Army fighters from Salaheddine,” Abu Ali said. Rebels had abandoned two streets which had been frontlines in the conflict, he said, but were regrouping for a counter-attack.

Buildings in the area have been flattened by bombardment and rebels are short of ammunition. Another fighter said at least 30 people had been killed in the fighting which has ebbed and flowed in Salaheddine for two days.

