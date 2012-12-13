FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria denies using Scud missiles - Foreign Ministry statement
December 13, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Syria denies using Scud missiles - Foreign Ministry statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Syria denied on Thursday that it had used Scud missiles in its fight against “terrorist groups,” a Foreign Ministry statement posted on state news agency SANA said.

“The Foreign Ministry confirms that these (Scud) missiles were not used in confronting the terrorists groups,” it said.

U.S. and NATO officials said on Wednesday Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces have fired Scud-type ballistic missiles against rebels in recent days. Damascus refers to rebels fighting to oust Assad as terrorists.

