Syrian army shells Damascus district after truce-residents
October 25, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Syrian army shells Damascus district after truce-residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Syrian troops stationed on a mountain overlooking Damascus fired artillery barrages late on Thursday at a southern neighbourhood of the capital, witnesses said, hours after Syria’s army command accepted a U.N.-proposed ceasefire.

The shelling targeted Hajar al-Aswad, a poor neighbourhood inhabited by refugees from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Rebels have been using the heights to launch operations against forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, several activists and residents of the capital said.

