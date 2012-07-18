FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNC head says Syria conflict over in weeks or months
July 18, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

SNC head says Syria conflict over in weeks or months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, July 18 (Reuters) - A Damascus suicide bombing that killed Syria’s defence minister and President Bashar al-Assad’s brother-in-law will speed the end of the uprising against Assad, the head of the opposition Syrian National Council said on Wednesday.

“This is the final phase. They will fall very soon,” Abdelbasset Seida told Reuters in the Qatari capital Doha. “Today is a turning point in Syria’s history. It will put more pressure on the regime and bring an end very soon, a matter of weeks or months.”

