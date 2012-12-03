Syrian foreign ministry spokesman sacked - Manar TV

BEIRUT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Syria’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi has been sacked for making statements which did not reflect official government positions, Lebanon’s al-Manar Television said on Monday.

Makdissi often spoke at news conferences in Damascus to set out Syria’s response to the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad but was rarely seen in the media in recent weeks, raising speculation that he may have defected.

Makdissi’s mobile telephone was switched off on Monday evening and there was no immediate comment on Syrian state media.