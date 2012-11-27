FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strike on Syrian olive oil press kills, wounds dozens
November 27, 2012

Air strike on Syrian olive oil press kills, wounds dozens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A Syrian military air strike killed and wounded dozens of people when it hit an olive oil press near the northern city of Idlib on Tuesday, activists said.

Activist Tareq Abdelhaq said at least 20 people were killed and 50 wounded in the attack, citing residents near the Abu Hilal olive oil press, 2 km (1.2 miles) west of Idlib city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it could not yet determine the number of casualties, but said dozens were killed or hurt in the strike.

