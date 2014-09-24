Strikes in Syria target Islamic State's oil assets -sources

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States and its Arab partners are now carrying out strikes that take aim at the Islamic State’s oil infrastructure inside Syria, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in a move that appears aimed at stemming the group’s cash flow.

The Pentagon has confirmed that strikes were underway but declined to provide details. The U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters about the targets asked not to be named. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)