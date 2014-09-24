U.S., Saudi Arabia, UAE strike modular oil refineries in Syria

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States was joined by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in striking modular oil refineries in eastern Syria on Wednesday, in an effort to choke off Islamic State finances, officials said.

One U.S. official told Reuters that such refineries could produce about $2 million a day in oil revenue.

Modular refineries are pre-fabricated and constructed off-site so they can be transported and made operational quickly. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler and Ros Krasny)