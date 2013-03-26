FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Summit says Arab states have right to arm Syria rebels
March 26, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Summit says Arab states have right to arm Syria rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - An Arab summit agreed on Tuesday that Arab League member states had the right to provide military support to Syrians fighting President Bashar al-Assad, according to a draft declaration obtained by Reuters.

The summit, meeting in the Gulf state of Qatar, urged regional and international organisations to recognise the opposition National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people, the draft said.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Michael Roddy

