Swiss broaden sanctions against Syria
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss broaden sanctions against Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland banned three more Syrian firms, including the national airline, from doing business in the country and imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 25 more Syrians, mainly military officials.

The move aligns neutral Switzerland with a move by the European Union (EU) announced in late July, the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) spokeswoman Antje Baertschi told Reuters from Berne on Tuesday.

Syrian companies subject to asset freezes now includes Syrian Arab Airlines, the Cotton Marketing Organisation and Drex Technologies, SECO said in a statement. The move stops the flag carrier from landing at Swiss airports, because Swiss financial and airport services would not be provided, Baertschi said.

