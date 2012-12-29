FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SyriaAir cancels flight from Cairo to Aleppo
December 29, 2012

SyriaAir cancels flight from Cairo to Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Syria’s national airline cancelled a flight from Cairo to Aleppo on Saturday due to poor security conditions around the airport, Cairo airport officials said.

Rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said last week they would target Aleppo’s international airport and opposition activists said on Saturday there had been a big explosion near the complex overnight.

The SyriaAir flight had been due to fly to Aleppo before continuing to Damascus. Instead, it flew straight to Damascus, the Syrian capital, after a five-hour delay, according to Cairo airport officials.

It was the first reported cancellation of a SyriaAir flight to the northern Syrian city. Several foreign airlines have suspended flights to the capital, Damascus, since fighting erupted on the main airport road last month. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

