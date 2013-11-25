Participant list for Syria talks still undecided -Brahimi

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The list of participants at Syria peace talks that the United Nations will hold in January has yet to be finalised, international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said on Monday, leaving open the thorny question of whether Iran would be at the table.

Asked if Iran and Saudi Arabia would come to the talks, Brahimi told a news conference: “We haven’t established a list yet, though these two countries will certainly be among the possible participants.”

Brahimi plans to meet U.S. and Russian sponsors of the talks again on December 20, and he called on the Syrian government and the opposition to reduce the intensity of the conflict, although “being realistic” a ceasefire was unlikely to happen before the talks begin, he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton)