UK's Hague says Syria talks "very difficult"

GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister William Hague urged Russia and China to agree with Western powers on a political transition plan for Syria at a crisis meeting on Saturday but said the talks would be very difficult.

“There is an opportunity for the international community to be much stronger and act more robustly but we can only do it with the agreement of Russia and China,” he told reporters as he arrived for the talks at the United Nations in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Angus MacSwan)