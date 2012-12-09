FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brahimi holds "constructive" talks with U.S. and Russia on Syria crisis
December 9, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brahimi holds "constructive" talks with U.S. and Russia on Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said after talks with senior U.S. and Russian officials on Sunday that they had agreed it was still possible to find a political solution to the deepening crisis in Syria.

“The meeting was constructive and held in a spirit of cooperation. It explored avenues to move forward a peaceful process and mobilise greater international action in favour of a political solution to the Syrian crisis,” Brahimi said in a statement issued at the end of all-day talks in Geneva.

