GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday they were hopeful that talks on Syria’s chemical weapons would help revive an international plan for a “Geneva 2” conference to end the war in Syria.

Kerry, who said the ongoing talks on chemical weapons were “constructive”, told a news conference in Geneva that he and Lavrov planned to meet in New York around Sept 28 and hoped to agree a date for the Geneva 2 conference then.