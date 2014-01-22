FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition leader says torture photos reminiscent of Nazis
January 22, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian opposition leader says torture photos reminiscent of Nazis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREUX, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Syrian opposition leader Ahmad Jarba said on Wednesday that published photos of torture of detainees allegedly committed by Syrian government forces are similar to crimes by Nazis during World War Two.

Jarba, in a speech to an international conference kicking off Syria peace talks, said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for crimes against humanity in the war-torn country.

“The pictures of torture are unprecedented except in the Nazi camps during the Second World War,” he told the talks in the Swiss resort of Montreux.

Syrian officials could face war crimes charges after a military police photographer defected and provided evidence showing the systematic killing of 11,000 detainees, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing three lawyers who had examined the files. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Dominic Evans; writing by Stephanie Nebehay)

