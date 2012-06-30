FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov delighted at Syria meeting outcome
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 30, 2012 / 6:47 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Lavrov delighted at Syria meeting outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was “delighted” at the outcome of crisis talks on Syria held in Geneva on Saturday and that the document agreed on did not imply Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should step down.

Lavrov told a news conference there were no preconditions to Syria’s transition process and no attempt to exclude any group from a proposed national unity government. The key point was that the agreement did not attempt to impose a process on Syria, he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.