Over 60,000 dead in Syria conflict, UN says
January 2, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Over 60,000 dead in Syria conflict, UN says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - At least 60,000 people have died in Syria’s conflict, U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay said on Wednesday, citing an “exhaustive” U.N.-commissioned study.

Over five months of analysis, researchers cross-referenced seven sources to compile a list of 59,648 individuals reported killed between March 15, 2011, and Nov. 30, 2012.

“Given there has been no let-up in the conflict since the end of November, we can assume that more than 60,000 people have been killed by the beginning of 2013,” Pillay said. “The number of casualties is much higher than we expected, and is truly shocking.”

