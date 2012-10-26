FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mortar bombs, gunfire heard along Turkey-Syria border
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Mortar bombs, gunfire heard along Turkey-Syria border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BESASLAN, Turkey, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Heavy machinegun fire and the sound of mortar bombs could be heard on Friday along the Turkey-Syrian border near the Syrian town of Haram, a Reuters witness said, in another violation of a ceasefire intended to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

It was not clear whether the firing was from the Syrian army or from rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

The firing could be heard from the Turkish border village of Besaslan in southern Hatay province.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.