Turkish foreign min says clear that chemical weapons used in Syria
August 21, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 4 years

Turkish foreign min says clear that chemical weapons used in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday it was clear from television images coming from Syria that chemical weapons had been used in attack near Damascus and called for an immediate U.N. investigation.

“Use of chemical weapons in Syria is evident from the footage coming from there,” Davutoglu said in an interview broadcast on Turkey’s Kanal 24 television. “We have called for an immediate investigation by the U.N. teams.” (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

