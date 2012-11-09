FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twenty-six Syrian army officers defect to Turkey - report
November 9, 2012 / 10:00 AM / 5 years ago

Twenty-six Syrian army officers defect to Turkey - report

ANKARA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Twenty-six military officers, including two generals, defected from the Syrian army to Turkey overnight, Turkish state media reported on Friday.

The officers, including 11 colonels, two lieutenant-colonels, two majors, four captains and five lieutenants, crossed into Turkey’s province of Hatay with their families and other foot soldiers, making a total of 71 people, state-run Anatolian news agency said.

It was the biggest desertion of senior soldiers from President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in months.

