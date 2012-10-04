FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM Erdogan says Turkey does not want war
October 4, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish PM Erdogan says Turkey does not want war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey would never want to start a war and parliament had authorised foreign deployment of troops as a deterrent after the fatal Syrian shelling of southeast Turkey.

“We could never be interested in something like starting a war,” Erdogan told reporters at a news conference.

“The Turkish Republic is a state capable of defending its citizens and borders. Nobody should try and test our determination on this subject,” he added.

