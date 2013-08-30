FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM says Syria intervention should aim to end Assad rule
August 30, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish PM says Syria intervention should aim to end Assad rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that any international military intervention against Syria should be aimed at bringing an end to the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“It can’t be a 24 hours hit-and-run,” Erdogan told reporters at a reception in the presidential palace in Ankara. “What matters is stopping the bloodshed in Syria and weakening the regime to the point where it gives up,” he said. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)

