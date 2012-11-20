Turkey agrees Syria missile defence with NATO members

ANKARA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - NATO member states have agreed to supply Turkey with a sophisticated Patriot missile defence system to counter a potential threat from Syria and talks on its deployment are in the final stage, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“The countries who supply NATO with Patriot systems are known, we have reached an agreement with those countries. The official application will be completed as soon as possible,” Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference.

“Intensive work is underway and the talks have reached the final stage.”