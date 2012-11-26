Syrian jets bomb rebel base near Turkey border

AMMAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Syrian war planes bombed a rebel headquarters near the Turkish border on Monday but appeared to miss their target, opposition activists in the region said.

“The (Free Syrian Army) joint command is located in a school. It seems they have missed it. There were two jets - one of them looked like a reconnaissance aircraft. They had been flying over the area for an hour,” said activist Mohammad Abdallah.

They said a Turkish fighter was scrambled to the area. There was no immediate comment from Turkish authorities about the incident, which occurred in the village of Atima, across the border from the Turkish village of Bukulmez in Hatay province.