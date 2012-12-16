Syrian warplanes bomb town next to Turkish border

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Syrian warplanes bombed the town of Azaz close to the Turkish border on Sunday, destroying at least five homes, causing hundreds of people to flee and stirring panic at a Syrian refugee camp just inside Turkey, Turkish officials said.

Most of the bombs hit the centre of Azaz, around three kilometres (two miles) from the Turkish border in an area dominated by Syrian rebels, but at least one landed 500 metres from Turkish soil, one official said.

“It is very close to the Turkish border ... There was also some bombing in the centre of Azaz. Around 500 people were trying to come into Turkey,” he said.