Turkish army to respond to any Syrian violation-Erdogan

ANKARA, June 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish Armed Forces’ rules of engagement have changed as a result of Syria shooting down a Turkish warplane and they will respond to any violation on the Syrian border, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Turkey would not engage in war-mongering, but the attack on the reconnaissance jet, which was deliberately targeted, would not be left unanswered, Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament. (Reporting by Jon Hemming and Jonathon Burch; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Janet Lawrence)