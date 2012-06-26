FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish army to respond to any Syrian violation-Erdogan
June 26, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish army to respond to any Syrian violation-Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish Armed Forces’ rules of engagement have changed as a result of Syria shooting down a Turkish warplane and they will respond to any violation on the Syrian border, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Turkey would not engage in war-mongering, but the attack on the reconnaissance jet, which was deliberately targeted, would not be left unanswered, Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament. (Reporting by Jon Hemming and Jonathon Burch; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
