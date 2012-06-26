FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Turkey warns Syria against military moves
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
June 26, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey warns Syria against military moves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

ANKARA, June 26 (Reuters) - Turkey will treat any Syrian military units which approach its border as a threat and a military target, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Erdogan also said Turkey was totally in the right over Syria’s shooting down of a Turkish plane and that Ankara’s rational response to the incident should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Everybody should know that Turkey’s wrath is just as strong and devastating,” Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament.

The army’s rules of engagement along the two countries’ border had now changed, he said.

“Every military element approaching Turkey from the Syrian border and representing a security risk and danger will be assessed as a military threat and will be treated as a military target,” he said.

Turkey has demanded backing from its NATO allies over the shoot down and has called a meeting in Brussels under Article 4 of the alliance’s charter, which provides for consultations when a member state feels its territorial integrity or security is under threat.

Turkey has rejected assertions from Damascus that its forces had no option but to fire on the F-4 jet as it flew over Syrian waters close to the coast on Friday and has branded the shooting an “act of aggression”. It says the aircraft was an unarmed reconnaissance plane flying over international waters.

The incident has heightened tensions between Turkey and Syria already strained over the 16-month uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule. (Reporting by Jon Hemming and Jonathon Burch; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.