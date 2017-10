BEIRUT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Syria accused Turkey on Thursday of playing a “fundamental role” in supporting terrorism by opening its airport and border to al-Qaeda and other jihadists to carry out attacks inside Syria.

“The Turkish government has set up on its soil military offices where Israeli, American, Qatari and Saudi intelligence agencies direct the terrorists in their war on the Syrian people,” Syria’s foreign ministry said in a statement circulated on state television.