Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey nears 60,000-gov
August 13, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey nears 60,000-gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYHANLI, Turkey, Aug 13 (Reuters) - More than 4,000 people fleeing violence in Syria have entered neighbouring Turkey in the past three days, bringing the total number of Syrian refugees there to 59,710, Turkish authorities said on Monday.

At the end of July, some 44,000 Syrian refugees had been registered in Turkey.

Battles rage in the northern city of Aleppo, where tanks, artillery and snipers attacked rebels in the Saif al-Dawla district next to the devastated area of Salaheddine.

Turkish officials are concerned about a possible flood of refugees from the city.

The conflict has created a refugee crisis in Turkey and other neighbouring countries. Opposition sources say at least 18,000 people have been killed since the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.

