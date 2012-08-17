FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria mediator Brahimi needs Security Council consensus -Turkey
August 17, 2012

Syria mediator Brahimi needs Security Council consensus -Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The new U.N. international mediator on Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will need consensus in the United Nations Security Council if he is to succeed in his mission, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“Brahimi’s appointment is significant but the U.N. Security Council needs to back him up in unity ...,” Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

“If we don’t want his mission to be unsuccessful like (predecessor Kofi) Annan‘s, we should form a consensus at the Security Council and not allow any delaying tactics,” said Davutoglu.

