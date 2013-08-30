Turkey says no doubt Assad's forces behind poison gas attack

ANKARA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday intelligence gathered by Ankara left no doubt that the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were responsible for a poison gas attack near Damascus last week.

“From our point of view, totally based on our national intelligence and assessments by our national experts ... there is no doubt that the regime is responsible,” Davutoglu told reporters in the capital Ankara. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Janet Lawrence)